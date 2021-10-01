Jerome “Jerry” R. Burns, 88, Princeton

February 10, 1933 - September 27, 2021

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton, MN, for Jerome “Jerry” R. Burns. Visitation will be held from 1:00 - 2:00 PM preceding the service at the church. Interment will be at St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery in Princeton.

Jerome Robert Burns passed away peacefully on September 27, 2021, at his home in Princeton at the age of 88. Jerry was born on February 10, 1933, to William and Anna (Fitzpatrick) Burns and grew up on their farm near Foreston. He graduated from Milaca High School in 1952.

Beginning in 1954, he honorably served four years in the United States Air Force, much of it in Alaska. On July 23, 1960, he was married to Arnette Cordes at St. Louis Catholic Church in Foreston. He worked in concrete products for 34 years, mostly in Elk River, but also in Hampton, Iowa, and Billings, Montana. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Princeton American Legion.

Jerry enjoyed playing cards, particularly cribbage, and following the Twins and especially the Vikings. He is remembered for his easygoing and likeable nature.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Arnette of Princeton; three children, Dan of Princeton, Doug of Lake Crystal, and Marie of Milaca; sisters-in-law, Audrey Burns of Foreston and Kathy Crowe of Mora; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna; siblings, Mary Meier, Ann Case, William Burns, James Burns, and John Burns; and a sister who died in infancy, Joan.

Memorials are preferred to the Brady Oberg Legacy Foundation at https://bradyoberglegacyfoundation.org/ or the Eagle’s Healing Nest at https://eagleshealingnest.org/.