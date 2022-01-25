Jerome “Jerry” Molitor, 74, Foley

October 8, 1947 - January 23, 2022

attachment-Jerry Molitor loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Jerome “Jerry” Molitor, age 74, who passed away Sunday at his home in Foley after a battle with cancer. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Annunciation Cemetery in Mayhew Lake. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Saturday also at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Jerome Arthur Molitor was born October 8, 1947 in St. Cloud to Walter & Bernice (Bidinger) Molitor. He married Linda Majerus on June 21, 1969 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. In their early years of marriage Jerry worked at Allen’s Woodworking, building cabinets. That is where he fell in love with all things woodworking and creating something beautiful and sturdy from nothing. In 1971 they purchased their dream dairy farm in Foley, where they worked and raised their kids together. He was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake and the Mayhew Lake Township Board. Jerry loved to play cards with his family and friends, in particular progressive rummy and 500. He was a hard-working, dignified man that was honest, patient, and genuine. He was a pillar of his community and could always be counted on to help anyone, anytime. Jerry was a fiercely devoted family man and was always one to offer guidance. He will be missed by his family, friends and community more than any words can say.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 52 years, Linda of Foley; son and daughters, Jeff (Shelly) of Foley, Jenny (Kent) Kleinwachter of Fargo, ND, Sarah (Nate) Larson of Foley, Amy (Kirby) Krajsa of Foley, and Angie Molitor of Sartell; grandchildren, Melinda, Mallory, Ava, Ben, Halle, Brynn, and Nora; sisters and brothers, Marlene of Sauk Rapids, Walt (Shirley) of Foley, Roy (Sandy) of Sauk Rapids, Kathleen (Allan) Wollak of Sauk Rapids, Ron (Tammy) of Sauk Rapids, Randy (Mary Ann) of Sauk Rapids, Ricky (Julie) of Holdingford, Betty (Otto) Lamecker of Rochester and Kenny (Kris) of Sauk Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Barney (Linda) and an infant daughter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Clare’s Monastery in Sauk Rapids.