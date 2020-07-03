Jerome “Jerry” H. Langer, 67, St. Cloud

July 13, 1952 - June 30, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Jerome “Jerry” H. Langer, age 67, who passed away Tuesday at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church.

Jerry was born July 13, 1952 in Pierz to Carl & Martha (Koll) Langer. He grew up on a farm in Pierz and lived in Sartell most of his adult life. Jerry married Patricia Miller on August 27, 1977 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. He worked for Fingerhut for over 30 years and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where he served as an usher. He was a board member of Catholic United Financial. Jerry enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, fish frys, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, and playing cards with family and friends. He was easy going, loving, faithful, and always put family first. Most importantly he was a wonderful father and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his daughter and son, Sara (Joe) Storkamp of St. Cloud and Jeff (Jen) Langer of Deer Creek; sister and brother, Cathy Paquin of Somerset, WI and Gerard Langer of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Tessa and William Langer; mother-in-law, Dona Miller; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Mike) Wolf, Kelly (Jay) Bares, and Lynda (Daryl) Senger; brothers-in-law, Chuck (Jane) Miller and Mike (Bridget) Miller; step-grandchildren, Damion, Bella, and Makayla Zimmerman; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Martha; wife, Patricia in 2019; brothers, Lawrence and John Langer; sister, Mary Langer; infant sister, Theresa; father-in-law, Charles Miller; and brother-in-law, Jim Paquin.