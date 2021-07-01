Jerome H. Hemmesch, 71, Richmond

March 18, 1950 - June 29, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Jerome H. Hemmesch, age 71, who died Tuesday, at the VA Medical Center. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery followed by a meal at the Parish Center.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 8:30 a.m.- 10:45 a.m. the morning of at Sts. Peter & Paul gathering space.

Jerome was born on March 18, 1950, in Richmond, MN to Harold and Leona (Ruegemer) Hemmesch. He settled for life in Richmond. Never one to sit still for long, Jerome was well known for his work at various jobs and volunteer committees in the community, including Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Richmond Baseball, Richmond River Lake Days, Janssen Masonry Bowling Team, and the VA Choir. Jerome farmed, worked at Wet Jet in Paynesville and Columbia Gear in Avon. In 2006, after enduring several heart attacks and a stroke, he became a permanent resident at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center.

He is survived by his 5 children, Bradley, Jason (fiancé, Cara), Ashley Buresh, Trista, and Nathan; 4 grandchildren, Alexander and Alyssa Buresh, Jocelyn Copher, and Persephone Kiley; siblings, Margee Keller (Allen Hansen), Janet (Nick) Keller, Tom (Renae) Hemmesch, Ann Lucas, Barbara (Matt) Walz, George (Joni) Hemmesch, Sue (Pete) Dingmann, Linda (Bob) Schmitz, Joyce (Jim) Backes, James (Sheila) Hemmesch; sister-in-law, Beth Hemmesch; many nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Leona (Ruegemer) Hemmesch; brothers, Victor, Michael, Elmer; brothers-in-law, Walter Keller, David Stang, and Robert Lucas.

The family would like to extend a great appreciation to the St. Cloud VA Medical Center Staff for the care given to our brother throughout the years. Also, special thank you to Kozy Cab Service and King’s Transport Service for Jerome’s special transportation.