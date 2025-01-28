Jeanne Marie Vogel, 86, Minneapolis formerly of St. Cloud

July 10, 1938 – January 26, 2025

Jeanne M. Vogel, 86, passed away on January 26, 2025, at Catholic Eldercare in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Jeanne Marie (Ethen) Vogel was born on July 10, 1938, in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Clarence and Hildegarde (Welle) Ethen. On November 5, 1960, Jeanne married Richard Vogel at St. Augustine Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Jeanne enjoyed listening to music, playing bingo, watching movies, trips to the casino, and being in her yard enjoying nature. Her greatest joy was in spending time with family. She especially enjoyed being with her grandkids and attending all of their activities.

Jeanne is survived by her children, Deborah (Lawrence) Dell of Severn, MD; David (Katherine) Vogel of West Bend, WI; and Cheryl (Joseph) Fredrickson of Fridley, MN; and seven grandchildren, Matthew (Laura Hatfield) Dell, Megan Dell, Jeffrey (Allie Martin) Dell, Adrian and Olivia Fredrickson, Grace and Rachel Vogel.

Jeanne is preceded in death by her husband, Richard in 2017, her parents and her siblings Dorothy, Donald and James.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.