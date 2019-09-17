Jeanette P. Utsch, 88, St. Martin

February 27, 1931 - September 16, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin for Jeanette P. Utsch, age 88, of St. Martin who passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Koronis Manor. Reverend Edward Vebelum, OSB and Reverend Julius Beckermann, OSB will con-celebrate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday and after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday both at St. Martin Parish Hall in St. Martin. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday at the parish hall. Arrangements are with Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Jeanette was born on February 27, 1931 at the family home in New Munich to Theodore and Elizabeth (Leukam) Thull. She married Eugene “Gene” Utsch on August 22, 1950 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich. Together they raised four children and farmed near St. Martin. She was a member of St. Martin Catholic Church and St. Ann’s Christian Women.

Jeanette had many talents that included quilting, cooking, baking and gardening. She especially loved the time spent with her family.

Jeanette is survived by her children, Joyce Marthaler of Lake Henry, Bev (Arnie) Marthaler of Osakis, Ken (Shirley) of Paynesville, Sharon (David) Marthaler of Osakis; 18 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; brothers & sisters, Ermenia Loxtercamp of Paynesville, Linus Thull of Greenwald, Anthony (Rosie) Thull of Meier Grove, Herbert (Lori) Thull of Melrose, and Lucille (Ronald) Lieser of Lake Henry.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2015; infant son; son-in- law, Willie Marthaler; brother, Robert; brother-in-law, Ray Loxtercamp; and sister-in-law, Annella Thull.