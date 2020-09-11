Jeanette (Brixius) Ploof, 87, Little Falls

May 27, 1933 - September 8, 2020

Jeanette Ploof, 87-year-old resident of Little Falls passed away Tuesday, September 8 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A public visitation will be held on Monday, September 14 from 4-8 P.M. at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial for Jeanette will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls on Tuesday, September 15. The family ask you to respect the current COVID-19 regulations. A Private Immediate Family and Extended Family Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 15 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls.

Jeanette was born on May 27, 1933 to Robert and Julia (Dehler) Brixius in Buckman, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Don Ploof on December 28, 1955 in Buckman. Jeanette worked for Northwestern Bell and US West Telephone companies for 30 years. The couple retired from farming in the Flensburg area in 1991 and moved to Little Falls. Together they raised 7 children, Douglas, Julie, Jean, Galen, Tom, Peter and Beth. Jeanette was very active and involved in her community serving as a volunteer at the following organizations and businesses: St. Gabriel’s Hospital, Minnesota Fishing Museum fundraisers, Share A Meal delivering “home delivered” meals, making donuts at the Senior Center, Paint A Thon and rocking babies for Mothers of Preschoolers. Jeanette enjoyed gardening, bowling and quilting. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their many events and programs. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Christian Mothers, St. Gerard’s Mission Circle and the Senior Bowling League.

Jeanette is survived by children, Douglas (Linda) Ploof of Little Falls, Galen (Cheryl) Ploof of Little Falls, Tom (Kaia) Ploof of Cushing, Peter (Susan) Ploof of Randall, Jean (Gregg) Grams of Little Falls, Beth (Jason) Cordes of Shakopee; siblings, Doris ( Jack Deceased) Radziej of Little Falls, Esther (Fred) Pelzer of Royalton, Rod (Jan) Brixius of Lastrup, Gordon (Sandy) Brixius of Buckman, Sylvia (Don)Wurst of Albertville, Daniel (Lee) Brixius of Portland, OR; grandchildren, Lindsey (Matt) Derry, Rachel (Dan) Fallon, Vanessa and Hayley( fiancé, Corey) Grams, Melissa (Brian) Sanoski, Andrea (Mathew) Schilling, Casey and Jonah Ploof, Julia and Annie (fiancé, Mitch) Ploof, Eli, Emily and Gabe Ploof, Maddy and Amby Ploof, Will, Kate, Isaac Cordes; great-grandchildren, Sean and Oliver Derry, Evie and Vicka Fallon, Olivia and Brody Sanoski, Waylon Wasserzieher and Lenore and Sawyer Schilling.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don (died in 2004) and daughter, Julie Ploof.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the following:

Our Lady of Lourdes Church

Mary of Lourdes School or Flyer Athletic Boosters.