Jean B. Shilo, 83, Princeton

March 17, 1935 - March 10, 2019

Jean Betty Verbitski-Shilo (83) passed away at the Elim Home on Sunday, March 10, 2019, Princeton, Minnesota.

Jean was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, to the late Alexander Verbitski and Eva Kissel on March 17, 1935. She graduated from Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, PA (Class of ‘53). She married Joseph Shilo in 1957 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and raised four sons.

Jean worked as an optical technician for many years, enjoyed listening and dancing to polkas, playing Bingo with her grandchildren, cooking, and socializing. She created friendships easily, and she will be sadly missed by many.

Jean is survived by her sons, David (wife Lisa Ann, and children David, Sasha, Nadina, Dimitri) of Princeton, MN, Jerome of Newport Beach, CA, James (wife Lily) of Washington State. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; and son, Myron.

Funeral Services will be held at 12 PM on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Princeton, MN. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial will be in St. Edward’s Cemetery, Princeton, MN.