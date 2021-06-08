Jason A. Treptau, 47, Becker

August 26, 1973 - June 6, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker for Jason A. Treptau, age 47, who passed away Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Fr. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church.

Jason was born August 26, 1973 in Golden Valley to Kenneth “Kenny” & Patricia “Patty” (Bermel) Treptau. He married Lisa Simon on August 9, 2003 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Becker. Jason lived in Corcoran and Brainerd, and moved to Becker at age 11. In his early years he worked at Becker Furniture World and later as a Detail Foreman for KMH Erectors, Maple Plain. Jason was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church. He was involved in numerous outdoor organizations and was a member of Twin Cities Iron Workers Local 512. Jason was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, shooting sporting clays, family get togethers, and spending time with his family and friends. He was friendly, outgoing, meticulous, knowledgeable, and organized. Jason was a great artist and teacher who always had a smile on his face.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa of Becker; son, Cayden of Becker; mother, Patty of Becker; sister and brothers, Jennifer Edling of St. Cloud, John (Jessica) of Clear Lake and Jacob (Heather) of Becker; nieces and nephews, Madelynn, Montanna, McKenna, Freya, Payton, Avery, Camryn, Cohen and Declan; and great niece, Aniston. Jason was preceded in death by his father, Ken; and step-son, Casey Krogstad.