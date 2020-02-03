Janine K. Stevenson, 46, Cold Spring

March 29, 1973 - February 1, 2020

A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Janine K. Stevenson, age 46, who died Saturday at her home.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be from Noon–1:45 p.m., Sunday afternoon at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Janine was born on March 29, 1973 in Paynesville, MN to John and Janet (LaBlanc) Stanger. She married Daniel Stevenson on June 24, 1993.

Janine enjoyed going to the cabin, spending time with children and grandchildren, and doing crafts.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel; father, John Stanger; children, Jadine, Lachlan, Conall, Mackenna, Josalynne; father-in-law, Roger Stevenson; grandchildren, Isaac and Darian.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Janet Stanger; brother, John Stanger, and mother-in-law, Patricia Stevenson.