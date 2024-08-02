Janet A. Panger, 82, St. Cloud

March 27, 1942 - July 31, 2024

Janet “Jan” Ann Panger, 82, passed away on July 31st, 2024, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, Sauk Rapids. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

A lifelong resident of Minnesota, Janet was born March 27, 1942, in Aitkin to Robert and Ann (Gray) Schultz. When she was very young her family moved from Aikin to Worthington, and then to Rochester, where she graduated from John Marshall High School and Rochester Junior College. She received her BA degree from St. Olaf College and MSW from the University of Minnesota. June 18, 1979, she married Kenneth J. Panger and became stepmother to his three teenagers, Christel, Gene, and Erick. Janet was employed as a school social worker for many years in St. Cloud Public and Parochial Schools. She will be remembered as a compassionate listener, faithful friend, loving wife, and one who always worked to bring people together. She especially delighted in being a grandmother to her step-grandchildren.

From childhood on, Janet loved writing. She not only researched and produced twelve family history books for her own family and libraries; she also edited and published the memoirs of her great aunt, Nora Frye and her mother’s poetry book “Message in a Bottle”. With her husband Ken, she invested in the construction of clean water systems in developing countries and provided equipment for medical teams serving people living in poverty in Guatemala and Africa. Janet loved hosting Bible studies in her home and spending time with family and friends at the cabin on Agate Lake. Together she and Ken delighted in learning, travel, family history, classical music, restoring family antiques, and spending time with their three beautiful golden retrievers.

Janet is survived by her husband Kenneth; sister, Marilyn (Bruce) Thompson; stepchildren, Christel Danna (Dr. Timothy Smith), Gene (Anne Fresilli-Panger), Erick; daughter-in-law Bobbie Panger; step-grandchildren, Arron (Manilla), Samantha (Destin) Douglas, and Maija (Michael) Laris; and 7 step-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ann Schultz and her sister, Roberta (Andrew C.) Shorter.

Memorials are preferred to be sent to Outreach Africa Inc; Tri-County Humane Society; or the donor’s choice of a charitable organization.