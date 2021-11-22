Janel M. Juvrud, 47, St. Cloud

December 20, 1973 - November 18, 2021

Private Grave side services will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rockville for Janel Juvrud age 47 of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully on Thursday November 18, 2021 at her home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Deacon Dan Dullinger will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Janel Marie Juvrud was born December 20, 1973 in St. Cloud to John & Sandy (Kampsen) Wehlage. She graduated in 1992 from Rocori High School in Cold Spring. She was united in marriage to Michael S. Juvrud on February 20, 2004 and has two loving children. Janel worked at Wolters Kluwer Financial Services in St. Cloud until her illness.

Janel was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister. Janel loved spending time with her family and with her great friends. She enjoyed playing bean bags, darts, fantasy football and watching sports with her siblings and friends.

Survivors include her husband Michael (Mike); children, Hannah and Brody; parents; siblings Kari (Jeff) Patton of Rockville; Joe (Heather) Wehlage of Cold Spring; Dan (Kim) Wehlage of St. Cloud; Debbie (Graham) Marsolek of Waite Park; 11 nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Kay Juvrud, father-in-law, Jerry Juvrud; brother-law Brian Juvrud, sister-law, Jerilee.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents and very close friend Tracy Ann Hofer.

A special thank you to the staff of Coborns Cancer Center for the care provided to Janel.