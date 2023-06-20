Jamiracle A. Shelton, 1, St. Cloud

January 30, 2022 - June 12, 2023

Jamiracle Ann Shelton age 1, of Saint Cloud passed away peacefully at home Monday, June 12th, 2023.

Visitation will be at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Saint Cloud June 22nd, 2023 at 10:00 AM, with a memorial prayer service following at 11:00 AM. A burial service will follow the prayer service at the Assumption Cemetery in Saint Cloud.

Jamiracle was born at 29 weeks on January 30th, 2022 at The Mother Baby Center at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis to Brooke Zabinski and Jermaine Shelton. Jamiracle showed great strength throughout her life with us by overcoming many health challenges others thought were not possible including successfully going through 7 medical procedures. Jamiracle was diagnosed with PIGO Gene Mutation (Marbys Syndrome) a rare condition involving developmental delay. Since being home from the hospital at 10 months old, Jamiracle continuously excelled in her growth and strength. Jamiracle had an amazing bond with her family, from bath time with her mom, eating ice cream with her dad & stroller walks with her step-sister.

She is survived by her mother Brooke, her father Jermaine, her stepsisters, Teagan McCarley, Mia Tyson, Jerrissa, Jermela, Jasmine, Jalian Shelton. Step brother Jerrill Shelton. Grandparents Diane and Tom Zabinski & Johnny Love. Great Grandpa Jacob Jurek. Aunt and Uncle Courtney & Sean Dougherty and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her Grandma Ann Shelton and Great Grandparents Marcella Jurek, Joan and Joseph Zabinski and LC Shelton.

Jamiracle’s family would like to extend a thank you to Pediatech Nursing & Pediatric Home Service, for the services provided for Jamiracle’s cares.