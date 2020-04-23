James R. Hall, 77, Richmond

September 21, 1942 - April 22, 2020

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date for James R. Hall, age 77, who died April 22, 2020 at Country Manor.

James was born in St. Cloud, MN to Myron and Valeria (Fridgen) Hall. James married Charlene Nistler on April 17, 1987.

James grew up in St. Cloud and worked many years in the home improvement business. James coached his son’s Little League baseball teams, the Richmond Reds and Rockets. He enjoyed coaching, fishing, golfing, and vacationing in Jamaica. Jim was a great talker and could sell almost anything.

Survivors include his wife, Char; children, Bradley (Bailey); and children from a previous marriage, Cathi, Cari, Scott, and Michael; siblings, David, Mary (Harold) Zosel, Mark (Brenda), Joe (Judy), Liz (Chester) Rorvig, John (Roxanne), Tim (Sharon), Bill (Debbie), Joan (Mike) Loesch, and Pete; in-laws, Janet (Jerry) Schoenecker, Kenny Nistler, David (Karin) Nistler, and Irene (Denny) Haan; many nieces, nephews, and their children.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father in-law, Sally and Richard Nistler; sister-in-law, Carol Hall and nephew, Dean Hall.

A special thank you to the staff at 2nd Floor Rehab, Pioneer Village in Country Manor, Sartell. Also, thank you to the nurses at CentraCare Hospice.