James R. “Bim” Weidner, 81, Cold Spring

January 10, 1938 - August 8, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for James R. “Bim” Weidner, age 81, who died Thursday, August 8, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Bim was born in Regal, MN to Herbert and Marie (Causin) Weidner. He married Donna Arnzen on September 3, 1962 at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Ward Springs, MN. He served in the Army from 1956 to 1958. Bim worked for 33 years with the IRS. Bim enjoyed golfing, bowling, and attending sporting events with friends and family. He was a member of the Cold Spring American Legion, a former board member at the St. Cloud Federal Credit Union, and a former board member at the Rich Spring Golf Club.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Mike, Kathleen (Lee Hardin), Tom (Lori); sisters, Doris Miller, Alyce Drimel; 4 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son Peter; siblings, Lorraine, Celie, Arlan, and Larry.