James Kaeter, 90, Cold Spring

October 16, 1930 – October 26, 2020

The Mass of Christian Burial for James L. Kaeter, age 90, will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 4, at the Church of St. Anthony in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass at church from 10-11 AM. Jim passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26 at the Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Carlin Funeral Homes.

Jim was born on October 16, 1930, in St. Cloud, the son of Louis and Margaret (Coleman) Kaeter. He was raised in the St. Cloud area; and he graduated from St. Cloud Tech high school. On August 25, 1950, he was united in marriage to Dorothy Kuchera in Monticello, and their union was blessed with three children. Jim and Dorothy shared over 60 years of dedication before Dorothy’s passing in 2011. Jim was an over-the-road trucker for most of his adult life and was proud to eclipse a million miles without an accident or incident.

Jim will always be remembered by his children, Thomas (Patricia) Kaeter of St. Cloud, Margaret (Michael) Olesen of St. Joseph, Kathleen Rustad of Coon Rapids; grandchildren, Louis Kaeter, Shannon (Greg) Czeck, Timothy (Raquel) Kaeter, Jennifer (Mark) Helmin, Elizabeth (Andrew) Wipper, Gretchen (Joe) Middour, Emma (Scott) Heinen, James Rustad, and Alexander Rustad; 15 great-grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren; siblings, Geraldine (Ed) Graves of Arizona, Mary (Dave) Gilbertson of Arizona; as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy; parents, Louis and Margaret Kaeter; siblings, Odelle (Lyness) Held and Maureen (Clifford) Vorpahl.

Jim’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Assumption Home of Cold Spring, as well as a close friend, Fred Walz.