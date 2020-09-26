James Jurek, 58, Foley

June 2, 1962 - September 24, 2020



James Jurek, age 58 of Foley passed away September 24, 2020 at his home of natural causes. Private family services will be at a later date. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

James Rodney Jurek was born June 2, 1962 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Richard and Doreen (Scheper) Jurek. He worked for many years in commercial construction.

He is survived by his brothers, Gary (Julie) Jurek, Foley; Ron (Chris) Jurek, AZ; Tim (Marcia) Jurek, Foley and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenny Jurek.