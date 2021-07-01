James John Merchlewicz, 81, Woodbury and formerly St. Cloud

January 29, 1940 - June 26, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for James John Merchlewicz, age 81, who died Saturday, June 26, 2021 at his home in Woodbury from cancer. Rev. LeRoy Scheierl will officiate and burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sauk Rapids. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the church in St. Cloud.

Jim was born January 29, 1940 in St. Cloud to John & Loretta (Vouk) Merchlewicz. He served his Country in the United States Army from 1962-1964. Jim married Mary C. Logeais on September 18, 1965 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Annandale. Mary passed away on July 9, 1989. Jim later married Mary Schwartz on October 2, 1993 in St. Cloud. Jim was a Quality Engineer at Franklin/Fridgaire/WCI/Electrolux for 35 years, retiring in 2003. He then worked at Dingmann Family Funeral Home until retiring in 2018. Jim was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church and St. Cloud Antique Auto Club. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, the lake, traveling, dancing and fixing things. One of his greatest joys was being a grandpa. He was a friendly, positive man who liked to visit with people, had a special interest in cars and a love of cookies- “There was never a bad cookie!”

Survivors include his wife, Mary Merchlewicz of Woodbury; sons, Mark (Charlotte) Merchlewicz of St. Cloud and Peter (Suzanne) Merchlewicz of Kingsland, TX; children, Brandon (Ashlee) Schwartz of Lake Elmo and Jennifer Schwartz of Denver, CO; brother, Joe (Pat) Merchlewicz of Andover; sister, Patty O’Connell of Renton, WA; grandchildren, Nicole, Rachel and Jaclyn Merchlewicz, Lillian and Landree Schwartz, Justin and Cody English. He was preceded in death by his parents, John & Loretta; first wife, Mary; grandson, Thomas Merchlewicz; and brother-in-law, Jack O’Connell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Catholic Charities Food Shelf, Zach Sobiech Osteosarcoma Fund or Tri-County Humane Society.