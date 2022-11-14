James “Jim” Theisen, 86, Marty

November 19, 1935 - November 9, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake (Marty), MN for James J. Theisen, age 86, who died Wednesday at home surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

A Visitation will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring, MN.

James was born in Rockville, MN to Peter and Caroline (Keppers) Theisen. He married Norlene Kaeter on February 27, 1960, at St. Peters in St. Cloud, MN. He served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper from 1956-1958.

Jim was a farmer in Kimball then moved to Marty and started Theisen Construction and Theisen Building Supplies in 1967. He was a member of Holy Cross Parish, Rockville Lions Club, Central MN Home Builders Association, Northwestern Lumberman’s Association, Pearl Lake Fish Fry, and Hackensack Legion. Jim loved hunting, fishing, golfing, and traveling.

Survivors include his wife, Norlene; children, Shelly (Manny) Mueller, Sandi (Jeff) Moser, Craig Theisen; son-in-law, Mark Post; 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Post; granddaughter, Mikaela Moser; siblings, Viola (Gerhart) Leither, Francis (Cyrilla) Theisen, Marcellus (Jean) Theisen, Lucille (Lee) Gross, Bernice (Jim) Burnett, Eileen (Claudibald) Blonnigan, Marvin (Donna) Theisen, Vernon (Carol) Theisen, Betty (Francis) Zwilling, Rosie (Matt) Koltes, infant siblings, Bernadine, Harold, Herbert.

The family would like to thank Comfort Keepers and Moments Hospice for the wonderful care.