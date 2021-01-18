James “Jim” Mathew Nordlund, 65, Royalton

May 7, 1955 - January 17, 2021

James "Jim" Mathew Nordlund, 65, of Royalton, died Sunday, January 17, 2021 at his residence with his family by his side. A visitation will be at Holy Trinity Catholic Church - Royalton on Friday, January 22 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and on Saturday, January 23 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM. Funeral services will be held January 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church - Royalton with Father Roger Klassen officiating. Interment will be in the Holy Trinity Church Cemetery in Royalton. Please respect social distancing and wear a mask if you plan on attending.

Jim was born May 7, 1955 in Parkers Prairie, Minnesota, the son of Willis and Joan (Suchy) Nordlund. He grew up in Urbank and attended high school in Parkers Prairie and graduated with the class of 1973. Jim started "Nordlund Repair" in 1981 where he began his lifelong career as an auto mechanic, in Royalton. He married the love of his life Laurie in 1988. Jim and Laurie loved the local community of Royalton and made many lifelong friends. Before work in the morning, Jim enjoyed his time with his morning coffee buddies. He was a great mentor to his children teaching them many life lessons. He enjoyed spending time with all of his grandchildren. Jim's family was important to him. He treasured family camping trips to Fifty Lakes or one of the State Parks. The time spent at the cabin on Crane Lake was always a special time for him. He also enjoyed four wheeling, fishing, and deer hunting. The annual fishing trip with the boys was a great time in Jim's eyes. The Sunday afternoon drives in the GTO with the family was always a must. He will be remembered for his generous heart and always treating everyone with respect. He will be missed by all.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Laurie (Saehr) Nordlund of Royalton; children, Nathan (Angie) Nordlund of Annandale, Ryan (Lyndsey) Nordlund of Clear Water, Nicole (Ryan) Smude of Sauk Rapids, Robyn (Jeff) Nyreen of Little Falls; brothers, Tom (Lois) Nordlund of Rice, Steve (Bonnie) Nordlund of Urbank, Mark Nordlund and Karen Jensen, of Urbank, Leroy (Connie) Nordlund of Parkers Prairie, Paul Nordlund of Royalton, Kenny (Angela) Nordlund of Evansville; grandchildren, Grace Nordlund, Willis Nordlund, James Nordlund, Lillian Nordlund, Lauren Nordlund, Lydia Nordlund, Victor Smude, Levi Nyreen, Ellie Nyreen, Aubrey Nyreen, and a granddaughter on the way and many friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Nordlund, father and mother-in-law, John and Joan Saehr and other relatives.