James “Jim” G. Brambrink, 51, Milaca

July 7, 1972 - May 31, 2024

James “Jim” Gerald Brambrink, age 51 of Milaca, MN, passed away on May 31, 2024, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral Services will be at 12:00 PM (noon) on Monday, June 10, 2024, at Northern Lights Ballroom in Milaca. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM. Burial will be at the Orrock Cemetery. Jim’s favorite color was red. Please wear red to the service in his memory.

Jim was born to Gerald and Lynnette (Hoeft) Brambrink on July 7, 1972, in St. Cloud. He graduated from Coon Rapids High School. Jim worked as a Coldwell Banker realtor and was self-employed as a plumber. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, trapshooting, boating, golfing, and he especially loved animals. Jim will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Jim is survived by his mother, Lynnette Brambrink; brother, Rick Brambrink; sister, Andrea (Wayde) Nelson; niece, Natalie Nelson; nephews, Taylor Armstrong and Henry Nelson; step-children, Rylan and Kylie Blake; and many other relatives and a lot of friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Brambrink; grandparents, Louie and Marie Brambrink and Milt and Marian Hoeft; sister, Shannon Brambrink; and his beloved dog, Remi.