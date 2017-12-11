September 17, 1958 - December 7, 2017

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of James H. “Jim” Mueller, 59, of Luxemburg will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Jim passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with his loving family by his side. In keeping with Jim’s wishes, his gift of organ donation, gave several families a Christmas Miracle this year. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday at Mary Hall Parish Center and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday h in St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church, Luxemburg. Parish prayers will be at 3:45 p.m. on Monday at Mary Hall. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Jim was born on September 17, 1958 in St. Cloud to Richard and Alice (Gregory) Mueller. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1977 and attended SCSU prior to joining the family business. He married Elizabeth “Beth” Streitz on October 31, 1981 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Jim looked forward to getting up each day and working side by side with his family. He was a member of St. Wendelin’s Parish.

Jim was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking. Above all, he treasured spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Jim will be remembered as a devoted family man and “Papa” who had a fun loving sense of humor and quick wit.

Jim is survived by his soulmate, Beth of 36 years; children, Alison (James) Robertson of Loretto, Sarah (Jeff) Reiter of Cold Spring, Matthew (Katie) Mueller of Pearl Lake; beloved grandchildren, Riley and Mae Robertson, Grace, Bria and Bryce Reiter, and Lydia Mueller. Also grieving are his siblings,Mary (Pat) Douglass and Sue (Todd) Middleton both of Northfield, Theresa (Randy) Behrens of Lake Park, Etta (Kevin) Rassier of Maple Grove, Charlie (Judy) Mueller of Pearl Lake, Rosie (Henry) Thell of Freeport and Greg (Mary) Mueller of Pearl Lake; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Mike Mueller.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to support Catholic Education.