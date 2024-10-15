James George Schwegel, 70, Waite Park

September 21, 2024 - October 9, 2024

James Schwegel, age 70 of Waite Park passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on October 9, 2024. There will be a Memorial Gathering from 1:00 to 3:00 PM, Friday, October 18, 2024 at the Foley Funeral Home. Paul Nierengarten will officiate. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

James George Schwegel was born September 21, 1954 in St. Cloud, MInnesota to Anthony and Margaret (Holthaus) Schwegel. He married Darlene Knoll on June 17, 1988 in Alexandria, MInnesota. James lived in St. Cloud most of his life. He worked for Fingerhut, worked as a landscaper and most recently in property management. He was an avid sports fan enjoyed watching all sports on TV. He also enjoyed camping. He will be fondly remembered for riding his scooter around his Waite Park neighborhood.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene of Waite Park and sisters: Jean Kramer, Sartell; Carol (Daniel) Nierengarten, Sartell; Beverly (Scott) Jennings, St. Cloud; LuAnn (Dale) McKellips, Albertville; Shelly (Randy) Fruth of Kimball and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Anthony Jr and Terrance Schwegel.