James E. Nyhus, 47, Long Prairie

October 10, 1977 - June 8, 2025

A memorial service will be announced at a later date for James E. Nyhus, 47 who died on June 8, 2025 at his home in Long Prairie. The Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

James was born on October 10, 1977 to James and Shelley (Nyhus) Newago in Minneapolis. He worked various manufacturing jobs and at Dan’s Prize until complications related to diabetes placed him on disability. Above all else, Jim loved caring for his kids and hanging out with family. He was an excellent cook. Everybody loved his pot roast. Adabo was another of his specialties. Spending time with his life partner, Leshel Anderson also created many memories.

Though James was a man of few words, his presence will be sorely missed by Leshel Anderson of Long Prairie; his children, Taylor Donovan of Ramsey, Aleczander Nyhus Donavan of Redwing, Kyla Anderson, Nathan Anderson Nyhus and Abigail Anderson Nyhus all of Long Prairie; his sisters Nicole Nyhus and Tamara Nyhus both of Minneapolis and Laura Newago of St. Paul.