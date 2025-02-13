James Caleb Carlson, 62, Randall

September 15, 1962 - February 8, 2025

James Caleb Carlson, age 62, of Randall, MN passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8th, 2025 at the Mayo Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17th, 2025 at the Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN with Pastor Nevin Nolder officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of the service. Interment will be held in the Lakeside Cemetery in Aitkin County, MN.

Jim was born on September 15th, 1962 at home in rural Aitkin County, MN; the son of Donald and Darleen (Lancrain) Carlson. He attended Isle High School in Isle, MN. Throughout his life, Jim worked at a variety of jobs including working at a fishery in Glenwood as well as Designer Wood Products. He truly enjoyed the jobs he had working with cutting firewood as well as working with and for his friends.

Jim enjoyed spending his time outdoors fishing, watching movies and listening to music…quite often it was Country. He was also known to be a reader in his spare time. He was described as a man of few words but many actions. He was continuously willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Above all, Jim treasured spending time with his friends and family. His door was always open in the summertime with chairs filling his kitchen for friends to sit and visit.

He is survived by his siblings, Rhoda (Ray) Rotzien of Farmington, MN, John (Nancy) Carlson of Little Falls, MN and Lois (John) Campbell of St. Cloud, MN; Aunt Alice Etter and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jim was proceeded in death by his parents; baby sister, Ruth Grace Anne Carlson; and sister, Rebekah Darleen (Carlson) Blegin.