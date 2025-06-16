Jacqueline “Jackie” Statz, 61, Big Lake

September 27, 1963 – June 12, 2025

Jacqueline Statz, 61, of Big Lake, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on June 12th, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital, with her loving sons by her side.

A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June18, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Jackie was born on September 27, 1963 in St. Cloud to James and Leonilla (Lauer) Imholte. Raised in St. Cloud, Jackie lived a life full of love, laughter, and adventure. She dedicated many years of service to Northwest Airlines and the United States Postal Service, always bringing her signature warmth, spirit, and smile to everything she did. Jackie had a deep passion for travel and adventure; She found joy in exploring the world and sharing those experiences with others. She was the perfect “boy mom” to her two sons Kyle and Zack, raising them with unwavering love, strength, and enthusiasm. Her greatest joy in recent years was becoming “Grandma Jackie” to her cherished grandsons, Ryker and Grayson, who lit up her life in every way.

To know Jackie was to know generosity and joy. She was a woman who gave her whole heart to the people she loved. Always going above and beyond, she had a way of making everyone feel seen and cared for. Her laughter was infectious, her presence comforting, and her favorite word —”Absolutely”—a reflection of her positivity and readiness to say yes to life.

Jackie was preceded in death by her loving parents. She is survived by her sons, Kyle and Zack, her grandsons; Ryker and Grayson, her sisters; Cheryl Ostendorf and Linda Bauer; her brother Mark Imholte; and extended family and dear friends who will miss her tremendously.

Though her time came far too soon, those who loved Jackie take comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering and that her beautiful spirit will live on in the laughter of her grandsons, the adventures of her sons, and the countless memories shared by all who knew her.