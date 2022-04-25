Jacqueline A. “Jackie” Vadnais, 72, St. Joseph

May 14, 1949 – April 23, 2022

Jacqueline A. “Jackie” Vadnais, age 72, of St. Joseph, died unexpectedly at her home on April 23, 2022.

A Memorial Celebration of Jackie’s life will be held on Thursday, April 28 from 3:00-8:00 PM a Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud. There will be a Sharing of Memories at 6:30 PM. Interment will be at a later date in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN

Jackie was born on May 14, 1949 in St. Cloud, MN to Jerome and Marie (Reber) Sauer. She was married to Marc Vadnais in Waite Park, MN on March 10, 1974. Jackie and Marc raised their family in Texas, Germany and Minnesota as Marc’s Army career dictated. Jackie will be remembered as a “Mama Bear” who was always there to help and support her children particularly by transporting them to and cheering for them at countless sporting events. She enjoyed playing cards, (especially Canasta), Using her I-Pad to play challenging games, stuffed olives, orange soda and her pets, Jack and Precious. Jackie’s greatest loves were her grandchildren, she was always thinking about them.

Jackie is survived by her husband, Marc of St Joseph; children, Nicole (Ryan) Sederski-Vadnais of Lakeville, Scott (Tara) Vadnais of Sauk Rapids, Kayla Vadnais of St. Joseph, MN; sister, Cyndi (Al) Ernst of Avon, MN; and grandchildren Brooklyn, Everett, Kylie, Kendall, and Beckett.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Marie Sauer, and many beloved pets.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Tri-county Humane Society or the American Diabetes Association.