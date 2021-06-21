Jacob “Jake” J. Winkelman, 40, Clear Lake

September 15, 1980 - June 20, 2021

Celebration of Life will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Jacob “Jake” J. Winkelman, age 40, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 from injuries received in an accident in 2006.

Jake was born September 15, 1980 at the St. Cloud Hospital to Bill & Patty (Schneider) Winkelman. Jake lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed going to Twins and Vikings games, and having 4th of July barbeques. He loved anything outdoors, especially fishing and being on his pontoon. He was caring, loving and was the most generous and giving person with a heart of gold. The one thing that gives us all peace is he is no longer hurting and he is walking home to God.

Survivors include his mother, Patty of Clear Lake; brother and sisters, Kenny of Clear Lake, Holly (Billy) Bursaw of Mora, and Ashley Scherbing Bettenhausen of Wishek, ND; step sisters, Heather Olberding of Sartell, Holly Balsimo of Zimmerman, Heidi Counter of Sartell and Hope Homstad of Albertville; step brother, Buddy Loehrer of Rice; and special dog, Nugget. Jake was preceded in death by his father, Bill.

Jake was blessed by some wonderful PCA’s over the years, Nancy Laughton has been with him since the beginning and he loved her so much. We can never repay her or the other amazing PCA’s over the years.

Memorials are preferred.