IT’S TONIGHT: ST. MARY’S CATHEDRAL BLOCK PARTY

IT&#8217;S TONIGHT: ST. MARY&#8217;S CATHEDRAL BLOCK PARTY

IF YOU GO - HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW!

St Mary's Cathedral Block Party

Saturday, September 9th
4 pm: Mass
5 pm: Block Party starts
6 pm to 10pm: Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos

Free Admission

Find all the details here!

