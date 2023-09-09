IT’S TONIGHT: ST. MARY’S CATHEDRAL BLOCK PARTY
IF YOU GO - HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW!
St Mary's Cathedral Block Party
Saturday, September 9th
4 pm: Mass
5 pm: Block Party starts
6 pm to 10pm: Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos
Free Admission
