IT’S TODAY: Sauk Rapids VFW Veteran’s Day Dinner!
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - The Sauk Rapids VFW #6992 Auxiliary is sponsoring a Veteran's Day Dinner Saturday, November 11th, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. or while supplies last! On the menu: Roast Beef and all the fixings! Veterans and active duty military are free with ID! All friends and guests are $6.00
In honor of all the men and women who served and continue to serve this country! Happy Veterans Day! Thank you for your service to this country!
Get our free mobile app
Read More: Veterans Day Dinner | https://wjon.com/events-st-cloud/veterans-day-dinner-2/11-november-2023-sauk-rapids-vfw-post-6992/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Wisconsin-Based Company Purchases Former Electrolux Plant in St. Cloud
- Suicide Survivor Talks to Apollo/Tech Students
- Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota Ready For a Full Year