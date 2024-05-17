It’s Today!! Sauk Rapids-Rice 80’s Dance Party

Grab some leg warmers, muscle shirts, leather or neon, and let's go back to the days of metal bands and big hair. Our DJ will have you rockin' to top songs of the 80's.

Join in on some fun games and trivia from that era. Feel free to come dressed in your best 80s attire. A taco bar and dessert will be served.

$7 per person. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Friday, May 17, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School, Door 1.

