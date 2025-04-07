Irmina M. Mathis, 100, St. Cloud

August 9, 1924 - April 5, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Upper Church in St. Cloud for Irmina M. Mathis, 100, of St. Cloud. Irmina passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Pierz Villa Care Center. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Irmina was born on August 9, 1924 on the family farm in St. Michael, Minnesota. She was the oldest of four children born to the late Thomas and Emma (Barthel) Lenneman. She graduated from Cathedral High School. Irmina married Cyril A. Mathis on July 17, 1946 at St. Michael. She lived all of her married life in St. Cloud. She was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, Christian Women and Daughters of Isabella. She also volunteered with Food Shelf and Meals on Wheels. Irmina was also an election judge.

She enjoyed gardening, flowers, sewing, bowling and travelling. Irmina was an avid Minnesota Twins and Timberwolves fan. Above all, she treasured time with loved ones.

She is survived by her children, Jerry (Linda) of Springfield, Jean Reller of Columbia, SC, Thomas of Royalton; five grandchildren, Anna (Jeremy) Dressen, Nic Mathis, Martin Thomas, Valarie (Fred) Mahmud, Jessica Driggers; seven great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Joanne Lenneman of Sartell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cyril in 1999; son-in-law, Anthony Reller; brothers, Allan and Thomas Lenneman; and sister, Jeanette Barthel.

Memorials are preferred to St. Mary’s Cathedral.