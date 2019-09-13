Iris C. Philippi, 93, Cold Spring

September 19, 1925 – September 13, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Iris Philippi age 93, who died Friday, September 13, 2019 at Cherrywood Advanced Living. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Boniface Church Narthex in Cold Spring Visitation will continue Tuesday morning from 11:30 – 1:15 p.m. at St. Boniface.

Iris was born on September 19, 1925 in Rockville, MN to Joseph and Ida (Dietman) Stang. She married Sylvan Philippi on April 25, 1946 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN. They farmed their entire lives. Iris had a green thumb and loved gardening and flowers. She was known for her signature dish, creamed peas and enjoyed playing cards, watching game shows and the Minnesota Twins.

She is survived by her children, Thomas (Rita), Linda (Doug) Pflipsen, Julianne Mosher, Jonelle (Jeff) Imdieke, Janet (Randy) Backes; sisters, Florence Weirens, Ida Rossman; 19 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvan; sister, Viola Odegard; brothers, Louis Stang, Irvin Stang, Joseph Stang, Jr.; grandson, William Backes.