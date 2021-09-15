Irene Moeller, 90, Foley

December 7, 1930 - September 13, 2021

Irene Moeller, age 90 of Foley passed away peacefully on Monday, September 13, 2021 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Brennyville. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11:00 AM at the church on Tuesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Irene Mae Moeller was born December 7, 1930 in Ramey, Minnesota to Valentine and Rose (Bauer) Kampa. She married Maynard 'Mike' Moeller on January 24, 1951 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Brennyville. The couple lived in Duelm for two years before moving to Ramey where they farmed most of their lives. Irene raised her 5 children on the farm while working as a cook for the several locations, including: the Morrill Liquor Store, the Edge of the Ledge, Royalton Dairy Queen, and the Foley Nursing Center. She enjoyed spending time at the lake and being surrounded by her children and grandchildren and loved collecting angels and snowmen. She was a member of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers.

She is survived by her children: Bill (Debra), Royalton; Diane (David) Kloss, Royalton; Gary (Barbara)), Ramey; Donna (Kevin) Fussy, Ramey and Dale (Myron) Novak of Brennyville. as well as 13 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren, a brother, Jim Kampa and a sister, Gloria Graczyk of Ramey. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Maynard, brothers; Irvin 'Buck' Kampa, Ed Kampa and a sister, Marie Cielinski.