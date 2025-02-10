Irene M. Pintok, 90, St. Cloud

March 9, 1934 - February 8, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2025 at St. Benedict’s Center Chapel in St. Cloud, for Irene M. Pintok, age 90, of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at St. Benedict’s Care Center. Reverend David Grundman will officiate. Burial will take place in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Friday at St. Benedicts Care Center. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Irene was born March 9, 1934 in Morrison County to Peter and Angeline (Stiller) Gallus. She married Melvin Pintok on June 2, 1952 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in North Prairie. They moved to St. Cloud in 1956. Irene and her husband worked for St. Joseph’s Home and St. Benedicts Center their whole career.

She enjoyed crocheting, reading and playing cards. Irene especially loved the time spent with her family.

She is survived by her children, Leslie Pintok of Holcombe, WI, Linda (Marlin) Hutchens of Windermere, FL, Leonard (Mardelle Popp) of St. Cloud, Laure (Jeffrey Spychala) Rosty of Sauk Rapids; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Bernadine Stanoch, Jeanette Sowada; and many relatives and friends.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband Melvin in 2022; sister, Patricia Paggen; and one great-grandson.