Irene M. Lammersen, 95, St. Cloud

April 11, 1923 - February 24, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Irene M. Lammersen, 95, of St. Cloud will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Irene passed away peacefully, with family by her side on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Irene was born on April 11, 1923 at home in St. Cloud to William and Mary (Egan) Rooney. She married Clement W. Lammersen on September 11, 1946 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Irene was a loving wife, mother and homemaker all of her married life. She was a member of St. John Cantius Parish and Rosary Sodality, the Waite Park American Legion Unit #428 Ladies Auxiliary and an active volunteer at the St. Cloud VA for 33 years.

Irene enjoyed playing cards and games, crocheting, her friends at Skylight Gardens and her Sunday family gaming day.

She is survived by her children, Ann Marie (Dennis) Schwickerath of Brooklyn Park, Cleo (James) Henning of St. Cloud, Carol Mohs of Sauk Rapids, Edward Lammersen of St. Cloud, Donna Freihammer of Sartell, James (Debra) Lammersen of South Haven, Janet (Michael) Lammersen-Sheets of St. Cloud, Renee Lammersen Smith of Woodbury, Joan Lammersen of St. Cloud, and Ruth Iheme of Sauk Rapids; 23 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; brothers, Ralph, Ronald, Patrick and Harold Rooney; and sisters, Elaine Popp and Jeanette Hannig.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clem in 2006; daughter, Joyce Lammersen; grandson, Noah Mohs; brothers, Dennis and Donald Rooney; and sisters, Ione Dukowitz, Marie and Luella Rooney.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Poor Clares Monastery or for Mass Intentions.

A warm thank you to the staffs of St. Cloud Hospital and Skylight Gardens.