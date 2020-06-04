Irene J. Bryant, 86, Cambridge

May 5, 1934 - May 31, 2020

Irene J. Bryant, 86, of Cambridge, MN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Elmhurst Commons Assisted Living, Braham. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton. A visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 12 Noon, the private family service to follow.

Irene was born in Pequot Lakes, MN, to Henry and Clara (Gangstee) Saxvold. She attended Pequot Lakes High School and graduated in 1952. She married Kenneth L. Bryant on November 28, 1953, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Pequot Lakes. Irene enjoyed being married and was a proud farmer's wife. Shopping thrift stores was a favorite pastime, and she enjoyed lilacs, hummingbirds, puzzles, and spending time with friends, Leola Linder and Leo Kronschnabel.

Irene is survived by her sister, Arda Mae Emig; her children, Sandy (Wayne) Yerigan, Rick Bryant, Linda Bryant (Dave Ward), and Nancy Graham (Greg Schuman); eleven grandchildren, Toby (Missy) Bryant, Tony (Melissa) Bryant, Jeremy (Haley) Wood, Christine (Hector) Martinez, Matthew (Treva) Enga, Moriah (Josi) Wood, Travis (Lisa) Wood, Marcus Enga, Jordan Anderson, Luke Anderson, and Danielle Wallace-Bryant; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Irene is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth in 1999; sister, Lavelle Myers; brother, Douglas Saxvold; grandson, Tyler; and great-grandsons, Seth and Gracin.

Burial will be at Karmel Covenant Church Cemetery, Isanti County.