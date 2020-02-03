Ione M. Koltes, 90, Cold Spring

August 5, 1929 - February 2, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for Ione M. Koltes, age 90, who died Sunday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Rockville, MN.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Thursday, one hour prior to the service, in the church.

Ione Mary Zimmer was born in St. Joseph, MN to Leo and Eugenia (Theisen) Zimmer. She married Joseph Peter Koltes, Jr. on June 12, 1952 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph, MN.

She was a member of Mary of the Immaculate Conception church, faith formation teacher for 40 years, a eucharistic minister, rosary leader, member of Legion of Mary, hospice volunteer for 15 years, a recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award for humanitarian service and received a certificate of appreciation from MCCL. Ione held offices in MCCL, Christian Mothers, and DCCW. She directed 4-H plays, enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and had a great sense of humor.

Survivors include her children, Larry, MaryJo (John) Brinkman, Rich (Marilyn), Ken (Tess), Kathleen (Tom Leech), Jeanne, Rose (Ken Goulet), Karen (Terry) Hietpas, Tim (Linda), Jeff (Amy); siblings, Roger (Loretta) Zimmer, Jerry (Kitty) Zimmer, Linda (Arnie) Schwieters, Laura (Al) Theisen; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Zimmer; 27 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; daughter, Laurie Pease; daughter-in-law, Carol Koltes; son-in-law, Chuck Pease; grandchildren, Amy Koltes and Olivia Goulet; brother, Dennis Zimmer.