Inez Mary Stangler, 85, Sauk Rapids

January 8, 1935 – November 5, 2020

Celebration of Life service will be held at Jubilee Worship Center in St. Cloud on July 12, 2021. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. with the memorial service following. Pastor Mark Johnson will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids. Due to the lockdown from Covid, we were unable to hold a memorial service at that time and we will now commemorate both of our parents’ lives. After a difficult fight with Covid, Inez passed into the loving arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on November 5, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. She resided at Country Manor Nursing Home for 6 years.

Inez was born on January 8, 1935 to Alex Hartmann and Gertrude (Stumpf) Hartmann in Pierz, Minnesota. Her family then moved to Melrose where she grew up being the youngest of 5 girls. In May of 1957 she married Ralph Stangler. After he was drafted into the Army, they moved to Colorado. He was then sent to Germany and Inez moved back to Minnesota with her new baby daughter to live with family. After Ralph returned from Germany, they moved to Waite Park where they built 4 homes and lived in each one in succession. They then moved to a 93-apartment unit complex for 10 years when Ralph became the maintenance manager. Upon retirement they moved to Sauk Rapids into a home they never built.

Inez spent some time working at Fingerhut after which she subsequently held numerous jobs; mainly in sales, which she was extremely good at and received many awards. She enjoyed conversing with people and was a telemarketer for various companies, including Sears. She also marketed for Avon and was at one time a Welcome Wagon hostess. Inez was a great storyteller and joke teller, loved to laugh and was very sociable. She enjoyed cooking and baking and she created many elaborate meals for her guests.

After Inez and Ralph invited Jesus Christ to come into their hearts and surrendered their life to Him, she spent much time praying, reading her Bible, holding countless meetings and Bible study groups in their home and other locations, counseling many. She was on the board of Women’s Aglow. She loved to spread the love of Jesus. Inez took delight in traveling and visited many U.S. states and also went on mission trips to India, Israel, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Russia, and Scotland. She furthermore went on an extended trip with her daughter throughout Europe succeeded by Israel.

Inez was survived by her husband Ralph Stangler of 63 years, her daughter, Cynthia Shokeh of Sauk Rapids and granddaughter, Sarrah; her son, David (Laurie) of St. Michael; grandchildren, Jenna, Michael and Kristen; and 5 great grandchildren. Inez was preceded in death by her parents; 4 sisters and her daughter, Rebecca Stangler.