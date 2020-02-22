Huskies Tie No.1 Fighting Hawks

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team came away with a tie against the no. 1 University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

UND scored the only goal of the opening period to take an early lead. In the second period, SCSU found the back of the net for back to back goals to take the lead away. The Fighting Hawks scored another to close the second frame all tied up at 2-2.

Early in the third, North Dakota lit the lamp again to move ahead of St. Cloud. Less than three minutes later SCSU scored their third to tie the game again at 3-3. That score stood through extra time, and the Huskies took the league extra point in the shootout.

Jack Poehling scored two for St. Cloud and Jack Ahcan added one. David Hrenak made 34 saves and allowed three goals.

The Huskies are now 11-12-6 overall and 8-9-2 NCHC. They will face-off against UND in game two on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.