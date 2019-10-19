Huskies Outlast Upper Iowa

The St. Cloud State University women's soccer team pulled off a close 2-1 win against Upper Iowa University on Friday.

Monica Majeski and Jenna Dominguez each scored a goal in the first half to give SCSU a 2-0 advantage. The Peacocks tried to rally in the second half with a score on a penalty kick but were not able to catch up.

St. Cloud State outshot Upper Iowa 8-2 in the game. Zoe Welsh made one save and gave up one goal.

The Huskies improve to 5-3-3 and 4-2-2 NSIC. They will play their second game of the weekend on Sunday when they host Winona State University.