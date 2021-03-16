Huskies Advance To Frozen Faceoff Final- Tuesday Sports Blast

The SCSU men's hockey team is headed to the Frozen Faceoff championship game, the Cathedral boys basketball team won a playoff game and the Twins fell at Spring Training. Here's a look at the scores from Monday and what to watch for on Tuesday.

- The SCSU men's hockey team won a tight game against Minnesota-Duluth by a 3-2 score in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference's Frozen Faceoff tournament.

The Huskies advance to take on North Dakota in the championship Tuesday night (7:38 p.m., The River 96.7).

- Cathedral boys basketball beat Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 59-31 Tuesday night in the opening round of the section playoffs. Jordan Schumann led CHS with 17 points.

The Crusaders will play at #2 seed Mora Thursday night.

- The Twins fell 5-1 to Atlanta in an exhibition game. Luis Arraez had a pair of hits for the Twins and J.A. Happ pitched two scoreless innings in his start for Minnesota.

The Twins will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at noon on Tuesday (WJON).

- The University of Minnesota parted ways with men's basketball coach Richard Pitino after eight seasons behind the bench. No immediate replacement was named.

TUESDAY:

- The Minnesota Wild look to complete a three game sweep of its "series" with the Arizona Coyotes at Xcel Energy Center (7 p.m., AM 1390 Granite City Sports).

- The Minnesota Timberwolves will hit the West Coast for a game against the Los Angeles Lakers. (9:30 p.m., WJON). The Wolves have won two of their last three games following the All Star break.

TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE:

GHKY- Section 8AA Playoffs

Icebreakers @ Moorhead

GHKY- Section 8AA Playoffs

Sartell/Sauk Rapids @ Brainerd/Little Falls

BHKY- Section 5A Playoffs

Princeton @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

GBB- Section 6A Playoffs

Kimball @ Cathedral