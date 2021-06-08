FOLEY -- As the State of Minnesota offers incentives to get shots in the arms of unvaccinated Minnesotans, the Benton County Health Department is going back and rewarding those who have already received the vaccine.

If you've been vaccinated by the Benton County Health Department, you are eligible to receive one of the following rewards from the Mall of America in Bloomington:

6 point ride pass at Nickelodeon Universe.

Medium popcorn from B&B Theaters.

MOA 2021 coupon book.

Buy 1 get 1 pizza from The Fair on 4.

The choice from any of the above is yours, but quantities are limited, with one per vaccinated person. All rewards need to be used by June 30th, 2021.

Get our free mobile app

If you are interested in getting a voucher mailed to you, please email the Benton County Health Department at publichealth@co.benton.mn.us -- and be sure to include your name and current mailing address.

Minnesota's Fully Vaccinated Rate by County (as of 6/7/21)

Benton County: 34%

Mille Lacs County: 43%

Morrison County: 35%

Sherburne County: 34%

Stearns County: 37%

Wright County: 40%

Minnesota Total: 48%

These Benton County Health Department/Mall of America rewards are separate from from the incentives Governor Walz announced for those who get vaccinated in the month of June through the State of Minnesota's 'Your Shot to Summer' program.

The State's program incentives unvaccinated Minnesotans to get a shot by offering the following:

Great Lakes Aquarium Pass

MOA Nickelodeon Universe Pass

Minnesota Fishing License

Minnesota State Parks Vehicle Permit

Minnesota Zoo Admission

Northwoods League Baseball Tickets

Minnesota State Fair Tickets

Valleyfair Single-Day Admission

$25 Visa Gift Card

These rewards will be awarded for the first 100,000 Minnesotans who submit their first shot information and make a request through June 30th.