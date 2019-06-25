Howard A. Reitmeier, 87, Richmond

March 11, 1932 - June 24, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Howard A. Reitmeier, age 87, who died Monday at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Friday morning at the funeral home.

Howard was born on March 11, 1932 in Richmond, MN to John and Othilia (Erkens) Reitmeier. He married Helen Holthaus on May 22, 1957 in St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Farming. Howard served in the Army from 1954 – 1956 as a Mechanic. After farming most of his life he worked at the Cold Spring Brewery then as a custodian at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School until his retirement. Howard enjoyed playing cards, bowling and fishing. He loved watching the Twins, Vikings and most of all playing family softball. He was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and Catholic United Financial.

Survivors include his wife, Helen; children, Jeff (Sharon), Annie (Mike) Willenbring, Kathi Schmidt, Randy (Karen), Pam (Dave) Hennen, Eric (Sheila), Steve (Melissa), Mary (Ken) Fuchs, John (Julie), Joe (Susan), Cheryl (Shawn) Gerads, Gene (Heather), Lisa (Dennis) Dufner, Tonya Schneider, Ron, Nathan (Heidi), Josh; siblings, Kathleen Henning, Vernice (Paul) Booth, Bernice Reitmeier; 35 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Abbot Placid Reitmeier, Lorranie (Clayton) Schumacher, Marvin Reitmeier; brother-in-law, Val Henning and grandson, Zachary Hennen.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the St. Cloud VA Adult Day Care, Building 49-1 Hospice Unit and Assumption Home Care in Cold Spring.