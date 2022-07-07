Historic, Sun-Filled Home Near Munsinger Hits St. Cloud Market [GALLERY]
Edina Realty, Inc.
An amazing home built before the turn of the 20th century is on the market in St. Cloud. Built in 1892, the home is located on 10th Street SE, just a block or so away from Munsinger/Clemens Gardens and the Mississippi River.
The home is listed by Daniel Secord of Edina Realty and has been on the market for 13 days.
Situated on a double lot with a paver circular brick driveway. This 3+ bedroom, 3 bath home has had so many recent updated and is full of character & surprises. Some of the highlights include a 4 car garage, new driveway & landscaping, German kitchen cabinetry with SubZero appliances & granite countertops, the 2 story vaulted living room, 2nd kitchen/flex space, sauna, 3rd story loft with balcony & storage/playroom. This home is truly a one of a kind opportunity!
The front of the home features a circular driveway made of bricks.
A look at the kitchen, which includes a see-through wine cabinet.
A beautiful nook to enjoy your morning coffee or book.
Even the bathroom has character with blue fixtures.
The home features a few fireplaces along with a sunken living room couch.
The open floor concept makes this an ideal home for hosting!
With tons of skylights and windows, this home lets in a lot of beautiful, natural light.
Imagine laying in bed and watching a storm roll in through these windows!
There is also a pretty big backyard and detached garage.