Historic Minnesota Theater Recognized As Venue Of The Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minnesota theater has received national recognition. The Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis has been named the Theater of the Year by the International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA) at its Honors and Awards Ceremony held in Nashville this month.

The Orpheum Theatre is one of several historic venues managed by Hennepin Arts. Hennepin Arts President and CEO Todd Duesing says the award signifies their past success as well as serves as a catalyst for future endeavors as they move forward.

In addition to the national award for the Orpheum, Hennepin Arts is consistently ranked among the nation's top theaters by national publications like Billboard, Pollstar, and VenuesNow. Hennepin Arts manages the historic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis bringing in a variety of programming from music to comedy, to Broadway shows.

