Highway 15 Construction Open House Scheduled

KIMBALL -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding an open house to give residents and businesses in Kimball a chance to weigh in on a future Highway 15 road construction project.

MnDOT is planning to rebuild Highway 15 through Kimball in the year 2020. The project includes city utilities replacement, new curbs, sidewalks and pavement.

The project corridor is from the railroad tracks on the south end of town to Highway 55 on the north end.

The open house will be Tuesday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Kimball City Hall.

You can learn about the proposed construction plans, traffic impacts, ask questions of staff and be able to offer input before the final plans are drafted.

There will also be information available on a 2019 Highway 15 resurfacing project between Kimball and St. Augusta.