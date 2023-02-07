High School Sports Results Monday February 6
Boys Basketball:
Moorhead 83, Sartell-St. Stephen 54
Spectrum 74, Foley 68
Milaca 87, Holdingford 46
Girls Basketball:
Becker 68, Roseville 63
Paynesville 62, Swanville 43
Girls Hockey:
River Lakes 1, Willmar 0
Tuesday's Schedule:
NBA – Timberwolves at Denver, 7:30 on WJON
MBB – Gopher Basketball Weekly, 12:00 on AM 1390/93.9 FM
MBB – Gophers at Illinois, 7:00 on AM 1390/93.9 FM (postponed)
WHKY – St. Ben’s at UW-River Falls, 7pm
BBB – Brainerd at Apollo
BBB – Little Falls at ROCORI
GBB – Fergus Falls at Sauk Rapids-Rice
GBB – Rocori at Brainerd
GBB – Willmar at St. Cloud Crush
GBB – Sartell at Princeton
GBB – Cathedral at Zimmerman
BHKY – Sartell at Sauk Rapids
BHKY – Alexandria at St. Cloud Crush
BHKY – Fergus Falls at River Lakes
BHKY – Little Falls at Cathedral
GHKY – Section playoffs, Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Moorhead
GHKY – Section playoffs, #6 St. Cloud at #3 Alexandria