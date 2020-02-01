High School Sports Results 1-31-20
Boys Basketball:
Cathedral 57, Foley 32
(Jacob Stolzenberg led Cathedral with 17 points and Sam Stolzenberg added 13 points. Cathedral is 7-9 overall and 6-3 in the Granite Ridge Conference)
Sartell-St. Stephen 69, Willmar 59
Fergus Falls 74, Rocori 55
Sauk Rapids-Rice 80, Detroit Lakes 46
Albany 61, Zimmerman 55
Eden Valley-Watkins 55, Royalton 23
Girls Basketball:
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 73, Rocori 64
Pine City 57, Foley 46
Albany 60, Minnewaska 47
Boys Hockey:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
Cathedral 9, Rochester Lourdes 0
Girls Hockey:
St. Cloud Icebreakers 6, Moorhead 2
(Ava Schmitt had a hat trick and Katherine Bell added 2 goals for St. Cloud)