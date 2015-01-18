High School Sports Recap

loading...

Here are yesterday's finals in area high school sports action:

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Sartell-St. Stephen 81, Fergus Falls 64

SARTELL -- The Sartell Sabres boys' basketball team ran away with a victory on Saturday, beating Fergus Falls 81-64.

Four Sabres scored in double figures, led by Jake Lieberg and Kyle Och who each finished with 12 points.

Matt Markman and Jake Gieske each added 11 points in the victory.

With the win, the Sabres improve to 7-8 on the season.

BOYS' HOCKEY

tech hockey Dave Overlund

Little Falls 4, St. Cloud Tech 3

LITTLE FALLS -- The St. Cloud Tech Tigers lost a back-and-forth game to Little Falls 4-3 on Saturday.

Little Falls took a 1-0 lead early in the second period on a goal by Hunter Swanson.

The game got downright offensive later in the period when Tech's Kaleb Woodman began a scoring barrage with a game-tying goal for the Tigers.

A goal by Joey Mendel gave Tech a 2-1 lead just nine seconds later.

Little Falls then regained the lead two minutes later on consecutive goals by Remington Retka and Thomas Miller.

Tech's Andrew Setrum scored midway through the final period, tying the game at 3-3.